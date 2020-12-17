Copeland lowest coronavirus infection rate in England

A borough in Cumbria now has the lowest coronavirus infection rate of any local authority in England, figures have revealed.

The latest Public Health England data showed Copeland recorded 17.6 new positive cases per 100,000 people, in the week ending 12 December.

The area has less cases than the Isles of Scilly and the Isle of Wight, who are both in Tier One of the coronavirus restriction system in England.

Rate of new cases in the seven days to December 12 by area:

Allerdale - 62.4 cases per 100,000

Barrow-in-Furness - 110.4 cases per 100,000

Carlisle - 113.2 cases per 100,000

Copeland - 17.6 cases per 100,000

Eden - 120.2 cases per 100,000

South Lakeland - 144.6 cases per 100,000

Health Secretary Matt Hanock gives an update on the coronavirus tier system in England. Credit: ITV News

It comes as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed the county will remain under tier two restrictions for now, meaning He updated MPs in the House of Commons following the latest review of England's Covid-19 tier restrictions.

What can you do in each tier? The rules in England at a glance:

Tier 1 : Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Tier 2 : No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

In all tiers, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers and personal care services can open. People in all tiers to work from home where they can do so. Full details on what you can do in each tier here.