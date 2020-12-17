Motorcyclist dies in crash involving HGV in South Lakeland

A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a HGV in South Lakeland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A685 north of Grayrigg at 3pm on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man from Kendal, who was driving a white Honda motorbike, died at the scene. His family have been informed and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.The driver of the white HGV was uninjured. The road was closed for six hours whilst a forensic collision investigation was carried out.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101 or email 101@cumbria.police.uk.