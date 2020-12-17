On tonight's programme - a contrite First Minister apologises for what she admits is the completely unacceptable rate of record drug deaths in Scotland. But opposition parties say it's time she sacked her Public Health Minister. Also tonight - a sharp increase in COVID cases in the Borders - the local NHS calls for the region to be moved up a level with stricter controls. And a new polling boost for nationalists - another survey suggests support for independence is at a record equalling high. Peter MacMahon discuses that poll, the Christmas COVID advice and drug deaths with our regular commentators Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie.