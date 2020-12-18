Green light for multi-million pound revamp of Carlisle station

Carlisle Train Station is set to get a multi-million pound makeover.

The transformation plan aims to reduce traffic at the northern entrance and create more parking spaces to make the station easier to use and convenient for passengers

The £22m plans are scheduled to take place next year and will see a redesigned southern entrance, a second entrance and 400 new parking spaces.

Cumbria County Council says it will be a 'tremendous' development for the city.

The funding comes from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal after the business case for the project secured Government support.

Carlisle Station Credit: Google Maps

Councillor Stewart Young, Leader of Cumbria County Council, said: “I’m delighted that we have secured £20m of funding from government to improve Carlisle Railway Station and have been successful in acquiring the Station Retail Park to the rear of the station to enable the Southern Gateway improvements to provide new and improved station access and parking facilities.

“This important regeneration project will ultimately encourage more passengers to use the station and create a more attractive gateway to the city centre.

"This investment demonstrates the benefit of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal for the region and I am pleased that the County Council is taking a lead role in facilitating the delivery of this project working alongside our partners.”

Further public consultation on the proposals will begin in the new year.