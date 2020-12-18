Presenter Amy Lea and Ian Payne spoke to Tim on Thursday evening.

Two teachers who have produced a Christmas song have found themselves in the Charts.

The pair are known as Lapwing. Musician Tim Kwant, who is from Carlisle, and songwriter Phil Ford have had their festive music video viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Phil, an English teacher at the High School of Glasgow, and physics teacher Tim, 33, had planned for years to collaborate and release a Christmas song.

The pair were inspired to write the hit 'Hope Christmas Gets You to Me' to sum up how people are feeling after a year like no other.

With the duo receiving support from thousands of people, and celebs like Graham Norton and Lorraine Kelly, it's now in the iTune and Amazon charts. It's hoped their festive ballad will be this year's Christmas number one.