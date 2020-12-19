Christmas restrictions tightened for Cumbria

Coronavirus restrictions will be tougher than previously planned for people in Cumbria.

The Prime Minister announced on Saturday (19 Dec) that household mixing will only be permitted on Christmas Day rather than between the 23rd and 27th December.

It comes as the rate of infection in the UK continues to rise and public health officials battle to contain a new strain of the virus.

Boris Johnson said: "The new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4.

"We cannot continue with Christmas as planned.

"We are sacrificing the chance to see our loved ones this Christmas so we have a better chance of protecting their lives so that we can see them at future Christmases".

People living in London and the South East of England will also be placed into the new "Tier 4" which will see gyms and non-essential retail close.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has now passed more than two million since the outbreak began, according to the Government's dashboard.

Scotland's First Minister is expected to make an announcement later.