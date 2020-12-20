Police double border patrols in southern Scotland

Police Scotland says operational patrols in the border towns have been doubled in light of the continuing travel ban. They still insist they won’t be routinely stopping vehicles or setting up roadblocks.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “Today, I have authorised the doubling of our operational presence in the Border areas of Scotland.

“These highly visible patrols will be proactively deployed on our road networks to continue our operational activity to ensure drivers and vehicles are in a fit condition to drive. The patrols will also deter anyone who might be considering breaching the coronavirus travel restrictions.

The travel ban between Scotland and the rest of the UK will now continue throughout the Christmas period instead of being relaxed for five days.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone continued: “Our experience throughout the pandemic is that the overwhelming majority of people have demonstrated personal responsibility to do the right thing and I am hugely grateful for that support and co-operation. That must continue and I expect the roads to be quieter than usual over the coming days.

“We have been clear throughout this public health crisis that your police service is here to support our collective effort to combat coronavirus. Though the rules have changed often and, at times, quickly, officers and staff will continue with common sense, empathy and discretion to work with our fellow citizens to help keep everyone safe.

“It is the consent of the public from which policing in Scotland draws its legitimacy. As our communities expect, where officers encounter wilful, persistent or flagrant breaches we will act decisively to enforce the law.”

“I remain clear I do not consider it appropriate or proportionate for officers to establish check points or road blocks to simply enforce travel restrictions.