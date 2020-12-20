South Scotland businesses prepare for Boxing Day closure

Businesses in southern Scotland are preparing to close from Boxing Day when tighter restrictions will be introduced to help prevent the spread of a new strain of COVID-19.

Level 4 will apply to the mainland from the 26th of December and Police Scotland say they've doubled patrols in border towns in light of the continuing cross-border travel ban.

Restrictions will also be tougher on both sides of the border in the run-up to the festive season.

Video report by Lewis Warner

The new strain of the virus is the "most serious and potentially dangerous juncture" faced since the start of the pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon said yesterday.

She said 17 cases of the new strain had been identified in Scotland and may be driving faster transmission of Covid in some hospitals and care homes.

Without acting firmly, the new strain could lead to the NHS being overwhelmed and more people dying from the virus, she said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already announced the south east of England will be moved into a new Tier 4 - effectively returning to the lockdown rules of November.

The rest of England will also see the Christmas "bubble" policy - allowing up to three household to meet up over the holiday period - severely curtailed, applying on Christmas Day only.

Scotland has the lowest case rate in the UK, with 112.6 cases per 100,000 of the population.

This compares with 571.7 in Wales, 219.6 in England and 174.9 in Northern Ireland.

Yesterday Nicola Sturgeon said: "In order to reduce the risk of more of the [coronavirus] strain being imported into Scotland, we intend to maintain a strict travel ban between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

"Unfortunately, and I am genuinely sorry about this, that ban will remain in place right throughout the festive period.<

"We simply cannot risk more of this new strain entering the country if we can possibly avoid it.<

"That means people from Scotland not visiting other parts of the UK, and vice versa.<

"Cross-border travel for all but the most essential purposes is not permitted."