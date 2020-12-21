Bishop of Carlisle praises NHS staff and care workers in Christmas message

The Bishop of Carlisle has praised the work of NHS staff and all care workers in his annual Christmas message.

The Rt Rev James Newcome – the Church of England’s lead bishop on health and medical ethics - spoke in front of the Cumberland Infirmary after a year of intense pressures on the health sector.

The Bishop also revealed his personal battle with the pandemic, after testing positive for coronavirus. After a period of rest and isolation, he returned to his duties.

During the annual message, he said: “I found that a real comfort when I contracted the coronavirus a few weeks ago and was physically quite unwell.

Credit: Bishop of Carlisle

"It is one of the many reasons why I am so grateful to our NHS staff - some of them working away in the Cumberland Infirmary here behind me - and all our frontline carers in their God-given ministry of care, compassion and healing.”

As part of his Christmas message, Bishop James join members of the Cumberland Infirmary’s chaplaincy team for their annual carol service. COVID restrictions mean this was held at the Church of the Nazarene in Carlisle, rather than in the hospital itself.

Bishop James said: “It was wonderful to spend time with the hospital chaplains and staff as we met together – suitably socially-distanced – for the annual carol service. My prayers will continue to be with them all, this Christmas time and into 2021.”