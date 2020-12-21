A total of 5 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across staffing and patients at Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care say rapid testing of patients and staff along with a deep clean within the hospital has been undertaken.

Garrick and Dalrymple are the two wards at Galloway Community Hospital. Yesterday, Garrick was closed to new admissions and routine in-patient visiting. Today, routine in-patient visiting at Dalrymple has also been suspended as a precaution, with exceptions for end of life, birth partners, children, and patients with mental health issues including dementia, learning disabilities and autism.

This comes as cases continue to be detected within the local community – with new cases continuing to emerge across all four of the region’s localities: Annandale and Eskdale, Nithsdale, Stewartry and Wigtownshire.

This precedes the suspension of non-essential inpatient visiting on December 26 as part of mainland Scotland’s move into Level 4 on the national COVID protection framework.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care also said "It is possible that some services at GCH may be affected by the actions which are being undertaken, and anyone impacted by that will be contacted directly.

Amid ongoing cases of COVID within the local community, a reminder is issued of the very great importance of following current rules and guidance."

Latest dates and locations:

Tuesday 22 December - Stranraer - Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ

Tuesday 22 December - Annan - Murray Street Car Park DG12 6ED

Wednesday 23 December – Dumfries - Dumfries Dental Centre, Bankend Road DG1 4AP

Wednesday 23 December - Kelloholm - Mill Hill Centre, Corserig Crescent, Kelloholm DG4 6EL

Thursday 24 December – Dumfries - Dumfries Dental Centre, Bankend Road DG1 4AP

Thursday 24 December - Stranraer - Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ

Friday 25 December – Dumfries - Dumfries Dental Centre, Bankend Road DG1 4AP

Friday 25 December - Stranraer - Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ

Saturday 26 December – Dumfries - Dumfries Dental Centre, Bankend Road DG1 4AP

Saturday 26 December - Stranraer - Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ

Sunday 27 December – Dumfries - Dumfries Dental Centre, Bankend Road DG1 4AP

Sunday 27 December - Stranraer - Ashwood House, DG9 7JJ