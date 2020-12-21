Following the Scottish and UK governments’ acknowledgement at the weekend of the increasingly serious situation across the country, NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council are urging local residents to take every possible precaution against the spread of COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

Further detailed testing is required to confirm whether or not there have been cases of the new variant of Coronavirus in the Scottish Borders, but everyone must be aware that this is possible and of the even higher risk of transmission of this new strain of the virus.

In the last 7 days there has been a continued increase in the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate and this reinforces the need for further steps to be taken to control the spread of the virus.

Ralph Roberts, Chief Executive of NHS Borders said: “I welcome the announcement of further controls on the spread of Covid-19. We are continuing to see an increase in cases and this brings with it a very real risk of higher levels of serious illness and tragically potentially more deaths.

“While I fully understand the disappointment many of us will feel having our Christmas plans disrupted, I would urge everyone to seriously consider how they can reduce their risk of catching Covid-19 in the run up to Christmas and on Christmas Day itself.

“NHS Borders is asking people to fully comply with the new restrictions within Level 4 that will be in place from 1 minute past midnight on Boxing Day. This will be essential if we are to continue to protect our loved ones and also if we are to ensure that the health service is not overwhelmed.

“As we have previously said, we have already had to postpone routine operations again and the quicker we can reduce the spread of Covid-19 then the sooner we can get back to providing a more normal service.

In the meantime, NHS Borders continues to work extremely hard to progress the Covid-19 vaccination programme, having already made significant progress on the vaccination of health and social care staff and started providing the vaccine to care home residents in recent days. Ralph Roberts, Chief Executive, NHS Borders

“If further vaccines become available in the new year then we will be able to progress even quicker, though it is likely to take between three and six months for the full vaccine programme to be completed.

“With the vaccine on its way it is more important than ever that we minimise the risks of spreading Covid-19 so that we minimise the harm caused until such time as the vaccine programme is complete.

“Finally, I would just like to thank all Borderers for your continued cooperation and patience. By working together we can make a difference and we can protect each other.”

Councillor Shona Haslam, Leader of Scottish Borders Council, added: “It is exceptionally important that everyone plays their part to minimise the spread of this highly infectious virus.

“The need to adhere to all restrictions, including the travel restrictions in place, is more important than ever as the situation in the Borders worsens still and I welcome the Chief Constable’s announcement that additional Police Scotland resources will be put in place as part of the continued effort of all partners to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“In light of the Scottish Government’s decision to implement Level 4 restrictions from Boxing Day, the Council has started to develop its plans to ensure that we can support all residents in need during what will be another challenging period.

“Our Community Assistance Hubs will continue to operate and co-ordinate support within communities and we will once again be asking our fantastic Resilient Community groups and other support organisations to help out.

“Plans for how we will support our young people are also well underway, and we will provide more information to our communities over the coming days.”