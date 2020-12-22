Man, 85, dies following Whitehaven crash

An elderly man has died following a road crash in west Cumbria.

Local man, John McTear, known to friends and family as Jack, died whilst in intensive care at Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle.

The 85-year-old was involved in a collision on the Loop Road, in Whitehaven, on Thursday 17 December. Two vehicles were involved - a Volkswagen Polo and a Citroen Nemo.

Jack leaves behind his wife Marjorie, two sons, a daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

Anyone with any information or was in the area at the time that witnessed the collision, particularly those with dash cam footage, is being asked to contact 101.