Eight workers at Farne Salmon plant in Duns test positive for COVID-19

Eight members of staff at the Farne Salmon plant in Duns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and other identified contacts are being followed up and given appropriate advice.

Further testing of other employees who worked in the same area as the staff who have tested positive is being arranged, and the factory is working with the relevant bodies to make sure staff are supported.

Dr Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health at NHS Borders said: “Where clusters of cases develop we must find them and act quickly to prevent further spread. The IMT is working with Farne Salmon management to discuss all appropriate measures to contain this cluster. The people confirmed to have the infection and their close contacts in the community have been identified and advice provided. As a further precautionary measure, arrangements are also being made for the further testing of other employees who worked in the same area as the positive staff.

“The continued increase in the number of confirmed cases in the Borders is a reminder of how contagious this virus is. It is more important than ever that everyone continues to stick to the rules, if you are showing any symptoms of Covid-19 you must self-isolate and book a test immediately. Whilst you wait for your test results the people you live with must also self-isolate. Please be extra vigilant this festive period and carefully consider your arrangements for Christmas, if you can avoid meeting with other households indoors on Christmas Day please do so."