Lowther Arms community project raised £250,000 to save village pub

The Lowther Arms Community Project Ltd (LACP) has reached its first big milestone in its bid to buy and save the Mawbray village pub.

The Lowther Arms has been in business since 1847, but closed in December 2018. It was put up for sale, with one option being development into houses.

When the village found out, they began to look into their options, and the LACP was officially founded in March of this year. Spokespeople for the project, Christopher Atkinson and Vivienne Coleman say they’ve both been working at home full-time during Covid and trying to work on the project as well - and despite the pandemic, they've managed to reach the milestone of a quarter of a million pounds.

“This is quite an achievement,” said Christopher Atkinson, Chair of LACP, “and we’re absolutely delighted to reach our minimum target.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to every one of our 244 shareholders! Most are from Cumbria, but they’re also from as far away as Devon and Kent to the Isle of Mull, and from Norfolk to Tyne and Wear. Around the world, we even have shareholders in Canada, USA, Kenya, Switzerland, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, and France!"

"We must thank the various organisations and sponsors who have helped us along the way including the community pub network; the Plunkett Foundation’s ‘More Than A Pub’ programme; Key Fund; Co-operatives UK; CAMRA; the Mawbray Cheese Company and Allerdale Council.

“It’s amazing – we launched our share issue in August and it’s taken just 13 weeks to get his far."

LACP successfully raised a quarter of a million pounds through the sale of community shares and support from Co-operatives UK who match-funded shares up to the value of £100,000.

15 Dec 2020

Christopher Atkinson said: “This means we now have proof of funds. We’d already submitted an offer for the pub in March this year but didn’t have proof of funds, but now we’ve reached this milestone, we’ve re-submitted our offer.”

“Next, we look forward to launching the next phase of the project, which is to reach our maximum £300,000 target. This money is needed to pay for refurbishment, and to build and install the café, shop, and parcel point, restore the caravan site at the rear of the pub, and upgrade the electric car charging point."

“These extra facilities will provide essential services for the community, and the additional income they generate will help ensure the pub is sustainable in the long term."