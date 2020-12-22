Mental health charity urges people to reach out if they're struggling over Christmas
A mental health charity is urging anyone suffering to reach out amid fears that spending the festive season alone could cause a mental health crisis.
The Samaritans are highlighting the support available, following the changes to Christmas rules. They have released tips to help people who may be worried about a loved one over the festive period.
If you need advice and support, there are helplines available:
SAMARITANS: 116 123 (free 24-hour helpline)www.samaritans.org.uk
CALM is the Campaign Against Living Miserably, for men aged 15 to 35: 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight)www.thecalmzone.net
MIND: 0300 123 3393 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)www.mind.org.uk
NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS helpline - 24/7: 0800 915 4640
The Lighthouse Community Mental Health Hub: 07307618914 www.thelighthousecmhh.org / info@thelighthousecmhh.org
HEALTH IN MIND: 01896 807000 or contactus@health-in-mind.org.uk
DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION: 01387 268615 or enquiries@dgmha.org