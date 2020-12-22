Mental health charity urges people to reach out if they're struggling over Christmas

A mental health charity is urging anyone suffering to reach out amid fears that spending the festive season alone could cause a mental health crisis. 

The Samaritans are highlighting the support available, following the changes to Christmas rules. They have released tips to help people who may be worried about a loved one over the festive period.

If you need advice and support, there are helplines available:

  • CALM is the Campaign Against Living Miserably, for men aged 15 to 35: 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight)www.thecalmzone.net

  • NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS helpline - 24/7: 0800 915 4640

  • HEALTH IN MIND: 01896 807000 or contactus@health-in-mind.org.uk

  • DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION: 01387 268615 or enquiries@dgmha.org