A mental health charity is urging anyone suffering to reach out amid fears that spending the festive season alone could cause a mental health crisis.

The Samaritans are highlighting the support available, following the changes to Christmas rules. They have released tips to help people who may be worried about a loved one over the festive period.

If you need advice and support, there are helplines available:

SAMARITANS: 116 123 (free 24-hour helpline)www.samaritans.org.uk

CALM is the Campaign Against Living Miserably, for men aged 15 to 35: 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight)www.thecalmzone.net

MIND: 0300 123 3393 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)www.mind.org.uk

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS helpline - 24/7: 0800 915 4640

The Lighthouse Community Mental Health Hub: 07307618914 www.thelighthousecmhh.org / info@thelighthousecmhh.org

HEALTH IN MIND: 01896 807000 or contactus@health-in-mind.org.uk