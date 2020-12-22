Scotland to move into tougher 'Level 4' lockdown after Christmas

Scotland's First Minister has signalled that an even stricter lockdown could be on the cards to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Mainland Scotland will enter a stricter, 'Level 4' Covid lockdown after Christmas in response to the new, more infectious strain of the virus.

It comes after the variant - first detected in the UK in September - was found to be more prevalent in Scotland than first thought.

All of Scotland will enter Level 4 – the toughest of the county’s five tiers of restrictions – for three weeks from one minute after midnight on Boxing Day morning.

This afternoon she told MSPs that she might need to go further, with a lockdown similar to the one in March, and she was considering putting the advice to stay local into law.

What are the rules for Scotland under heightened Level 4?

The rules are set to come into force from Boxing Day.

As a part of the tightened measures, homeware stores and garden centres will also have to close as well as the return of "stay at home" guidance.

Schools will open for key workers as normal, but the majority of pupils will not return on January 11, with online learning until at least January 18.

Ms Sturgeon said: "The very rapid spread in London and the South East serves as a warning of what we will face here if we do not take firm action to suppress the virus.

"We have a real concern that, without significant counter measures, we could be facing another period of exponential growth as we enter the new year.

"That would mean many more people catching Covid and, even without this new strain causing more severe illness, that would result in many more people needing hospital and intensive care. That would put an enormous strain on the NHS and lead to much more loss of life."

She added: "To be blunt, that is what we have to act now to stop."

The travel ban will remain, with Ms Sturgeon saying she will speak to police and transport operators to see how this can be “strengthened” further.

Police Scotland has doubled its patrols on the border with England to enforce the rules.

The “strict travel ban” prevents travel to or from other parts of the UK, with some for essential purposes only.

Restrictions are already in place to try and limit the spread of the new Covid strain between England and Scotland.