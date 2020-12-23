Eden overtakes South Lakeland with highest rate of Covid cases

The district of Eden has overtaken South Lakeland with having the highest rate of coronavirus in Cumbria, it has been revealed.

On the 10 December Eden had an infection rate of 108 per 100,000 people. This has since risen to 295 per 100,000. Experts are describing the increase as having 'skyrocketed.'

The director of public health Colin Cox has said the situation in the county is now changing rapidly, with only Barrow recording a decrease in the number of cases.

It's thought the increase in positive tests is being driven by the new strain of the virus, which is said to be more infection.

Penrith, Cumbria. Credit: ITV News

Mr Cox said: "There’s no evidence that it’s more dangerous, but it does infect many more people and that’s a real worry, both for individuals and for our hospitals which are already dealing with high numbers of Covid patients.

“The best way of keeping this in check hasn’t changed: wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering in enclosed spaces, give people space and avoid crowds – especially over Christmas.

"If we don’t act there is a significant risk of a large third wave in January bringing further lockdowns and putting health services under a huge amount of pressure”.

The weekly Cumbria coronavirus situation report for the week ending 18 December was published today. The report shows:

There were 741 new cases in Cumbria (an increase of 254, +52%, from 487 cases in the previous week)

Carlisle overtook South Lakeland in having the greatest number of new cases (+201 new cases)

Eden overtook South Lakeland in having the highest rate of new cases (295 new cases per 100k population)

Eden, Carlisle and South Lakeland’s rates were all above the regional average rate (North West = 176 new cases per 100k population);

New cases increased from the previous week in all Cumbrian districts except Barrow-in-Furness, the biggest proportional increase was in Eden (+171%).

There have been increases new cases in all age groups over the last week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock Credit: Tolga Akmen

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to lead a Downing Street press conference this afternoon (Wednesday 23 December) as pressure grows to extend Tier 4 restrictions to other areas of England as coronavirus cases surge.

He is expected to speak at 3pm alongside deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries and Dr Susan Hopkins of Public Health England.

It is not clear yet whether or not Cumbria will be moved up a tier.

More on this as we get it.