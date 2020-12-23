Police fear Christmas Covid rules could see drink-drive rise

With overnight coronavirus restrictions enforced on Christmas Day, Police are reminding people travelling to not drink and drive this festive period.

Across the UK, overnight stays at other people's homes are not allowed - including on December 25 - in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

Cumbria Police say this could mean some drivers may be tempted to travel home after a having a Christmas drink.

Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Slattery said: “We understand this will be disappointing for many after a very challenging year. But people must continue to think about their own safety and the safety of others if they are planning to visit others on Christmas Day within their social bubble.

“There is no excuse for drink or drug driving at any time of the year or in any circumstances. Don’t let a drink or two over Christmas dinner lead to tragic consequences.

“You could face enforcement, the loss of your licence and there is always the potential for the loss of life – your own, members of your own family or other road users."

ACC Slattery said the majority of the public in Cumbria had helped slow the spread of the virus during 2020 and had much to be proud of in their actions.

He added: “This continues to be a very challenging time for everyone.

"We urge everyone to continue to follow the rules. We are confident that the majority of people will continue to do their best to adapt and to do the right thing.”

Head of Response, Area Manager Brian Steadman from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This is a Christmas like no other and we know there will be more traffic on the roads on Christmas Day.

"We are ready to respond to accidents but we really urge people to take care and drive safely. Do the basics before you set off, check your tyres, screen wash and lights, drive to the conditions.

"No one wants to spend Christmas Day being rescued by one of our crews.”