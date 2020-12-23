On tonight's programme - '...regardless of the circumstances I was in the wrong. There are no excuses.' Nicola Sturgeon's apology after being pictured not wearing a mask and breaking the law. Also tonight, assurances for those living near the Border. It's not illegal to make essential trips to England. And how COVID changed and challenged all of us - we look back on the politics of this pandemic year with The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from The Daily Mail.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: