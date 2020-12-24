Soaring Covid infection rates in the Borders have seen the area's health board issue a plea for restrictions to be strictly followed over Christmas and beyond.

Health bosses say they have taken the 'very difficult' decision to cancel all routine operations at the Borders General Hospital, near Melrose, until the end of January. Urgent and cancer procedures will still go ahead during this time.

It comes after a rise in cases thought to be liked with a new, more infectious, variant of coronavirus. An incident management team is continuing to deal with a cluster of cases, linked to the Farne Salmon plant in Duns.

Credit: PA

Ralph Roberts, Chief Executive at NHS Borders said: “Taking this decision is not easy but it is necessary to make sure that we are able to continue vital services during this challenging time. We continue to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Borders and we must plan our services accordingly.

“I would like to apologise to those that this decision affects and I fully appreciate and understand how disappointing this must be. However I hope you will understand that patient and staff safety is our top priority, including providing the highest quality of care and support."

Credit: PA

NHS Borders has urged those living in the Borders to stick to the rules set by the Scottish Government over the festive period.

“The actions we all take now will have an impact in the coming months so please follow the rules," Mr Roberts said. "These rules are really important if we are to keep each other safe and allow time for the COVID vaccination programme to take place over the coming months.

“While I fully understand the disappointment many of us will feel having our Christmas plans disrupted, I would urge everyone to seriously consider how they can reduce their risk of catching Covid-19 in the run up to Christmas and on Christmas Day itself.

“I would urge everyone to fully comply with the new restrictions within Level 4 that will be in place from 1 minute past midnight on Boxing Day.

"This will be essential if we are to continue to protect our loved ones and also if we are to ensure that the health service is not overwhelmed.”