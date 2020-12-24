British Red Cross urges people feeling isolated this Christmas to seek help
With tighter restrictions, many people will be spending Christmas away from loved ones and potentially alone. And one charity is urging people who are feeling isolated this festive season to seek help.
The British Red Cross says the pandemic is making loneliness worse and too many people lack strong support networks. We spoke to Kenneth Watt from the charity.
How to get help if you, or someone you know, is feeling lonely or isolated:
Age UK - Helpline: 0800 055 6112
The Silver Line - Helpline: 0800 4 70 80 90
RVS (Royal Voluntary Service) - General enquiries: 0330 555 0310 - If you need support during coronavirus and at Christmas call 0808 196 3646 (8am to 8pm)
British Red Cross – Connecting Communities - Contact us on 0300 456 1155 (Mon to Fri, 9.30-5)
AbilityNet - Freephone helpline 0800 048 7462 or email enquiries@abilitynet.org.uk
Wavelength – Fighting Loneliness - Tel: 01708 621101
Mind - MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393
ChildLine - Helpline: 0800 11 1
The Mix - Helpline: 0808 808 4994
The Samaritans - Tel: 116 123