British Red Cross urges people feeling isolated this Christmas to seek help

Credit: PA

With tighter restrictions, many people will be spending Christmas away from loved ones and potentially alone. And one charity is urging people who are feeling isolated this festive season to seek help. 

The British Red Cross says the pandemic is making loneliness worse and too many people lack strong support networks. We spoke to Kenneth Watt from the charity.

How to get help if you, or someone you know, is feeling lonely or isolated: 