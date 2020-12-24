Don't go to A&E 'unless condition is life-threatening'

Health bosses in north Cumbria are asking people not to go to A&E unless their condition is life-threatening.

Hospitals in Carlisle and Whitehaven have had an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 and the Trust is asking the public to help make sure they remain able to support people with the most urgent needs.

For non-life threatening health conditions they are asking people to visit their GP, pharmacist or call 111

Dr Rod Harpin, Medical Director said: “The position in north Cumbria is reflected across the UK, but as we see a rise in COVID cases in our hospitals it is really important that the public do their bit to help us.

“For health conditions that are not life threatening please visit your GP, pharmacist or call 111. Health professionals are on hand on 111 every day of the week, 24 hours a day and can make sure you get the most appropriate help in a timely way.

“We need to act now, if cases continue to increase then we will need to make some very difficult decisions to make sure that we have space and staff to treat our patients.

“We are also reminding the general public that visiting remains suspended across all of our sites, please do not attend to visit any patients unless there are exceptional circumstances which are set out on our website.”