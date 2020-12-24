New strain of Covid-19 found in Dumfries and Galloway

The new strain of coronavirus spreading quickly in the south East of England has been found in Dumfries and Galloway.

Public health officials believe the new variant, which is said to be more infectious, is associated with an outbreak of cases in Wigtownshire, with a further case identified in the lower Annandale area.

Public health director Valerie White said the news was "very concerning" but the health board had acted quickly to inform the public.

In a statement released today, she said: “The presence of the new strain has been identified following further work by Public Health Scotland, who are undertaking additional investigation of cases of coronavirus infection across Scotland

“A further second case of the new strain has been identified in the lower Annandale area.

“This is obviously very concerning news, and comes as we have been closely monitoring the situation nationally with respect to this new B.1.1.7 strain.

“We have learned of the presence of the new strain today, and have acted quickly to make people aware of this discovery.

“Caution had already been advised ahead of the easing of restrictions for Christmas Day."

Ms White said NHS Dumfries and Galloway does not want to 'cause any undue concern', but they felt it was important to let the wider public know the situation due to the 'increased risk of transmission.'

The health board say more information will be released in due course.