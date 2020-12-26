Blues captain Nick Anderton misses Boxing Day match to self-isolate
Carlisle United's Captain will not join his teammates for their match against Bolton this Boxing Day after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.
The club announced on Twitter that Nick Anderton will miss the game this afternoon to begin a period of self-isolation, in accordance with current government guidelines.
Club Vice Captain Aaron Haydon will take the captaincy for today's match against the Wanderers at Brunton Park at 3pm.