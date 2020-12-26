Concerns grow for new strain of Covid-19 in Dumfries and Galloway

NHS Dumfries and Galloway is urging the public to be cautious of the new coronavirus variant after a rise in cases were recorded in the region.

Public health officials revealed on Christmas Eve that the B.1.1.Y strain is associated with an outbreak in Wigtownshire, with a further case identified in the lower Annandale area.

The health board suspect its extremely high transmissibility is now playing a role in a rapid increase in cases within Wigtownshire, where 64 news cases have been recorded.

The health board say 12 staff and patients at Galloway Community Hospital have tested positive for the virus. They say regular testing is taking place within the hospital and in care homes.

Along with the rest of mainland Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders is now at Level 4 in the Scottish government's coronavirus protection framework.

Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “The region has suffered tragedies as a result of COVID-19, but has not been as badly affected as some other areas.

“However, if this new B.1.1.7 variant is quickly establishing a foothold then it has the potential to significantly alter the outlook for our region.

“It’s now more important than ever that everyone follows the national directions, including the FACTS guidance around wearing face coverings, hand hygiene, physical distancing and social interaction, and crucially around immediately self-isolating and arranging for a COVID test if we experience symptoms of the coronavirus, however mild.”