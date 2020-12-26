Cyclist dies in Borders crash on Christmas Day

A cyclist has died after a crash in the Scottish Borders on Christmas Day.

Police Scotland were called at 10:50am to a collision involving a push-bike and blue Ford Focus on the A6105, between Chirnside and Duns.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Sergeant Mark Banner from the Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“We are asking anyone who was on the A6105 on Christmas Day morning and witnessed what happened, or who may have dash-cam footage to assist with the investigation, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0841 of Friday, 25 December, 2020.”