An old military airfield in Dumfries and Galloway will be used as an emergency lorry park in the case of delays at Cairnryan port caused by Brexit.

The Scottish Government has signed a lease with the owner of Castle Kennedy airfield, near Stranraer. From January 1, the site will be able to accommodate 240 lorries.

The ferry terminals at Cairnryan carry freight and cars between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There are concerns about possible disruption caused by the end of Brexit transition period on December 31.

Lorries will have to complete new departure checks and fill out new paperwork before taking goods into the EU from Great Britain.

In a statement, Transport Scotland said the aim was to "maage queing vehicles and ensure freight can flow freerly between Scotland and Northern Ireland, without a dertimnetal impact on local communities."

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Michael Matheson said:

“Scotland did not vote for EU exit and we regret having to prepare for it – particularly in the midst of a global pandemic. However the Cairnryan crossings are important for Scottish exporters and the ports themselves, and are also of strategic importance to Northern Ireland so we are taking action to protect them.

“At this stage we do not expect a significant increase in traffic or delays at Cairnryan, but it is essential that we are prepared for every eventuality.

“I’m pleased to confirm that working with the Local Resilience Partnership, we have agreed a contingency plan in order to minimise disruption to the local community and promote road safety.”