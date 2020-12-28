Queen of the South have issued a further apology to fans after the politician George Galloway and his family were allowed to attend the club's Boxing Day game against Dundee, in breach of coronavirus regulations.

Dumfries and Galloway was placed into the highest level of covid restrictions on Boxing Day, meaning no fans should have attended the game.

The 66-year old tweeted a photo from the game at Palmerston Park, angering supporters.

The club have been contacted by police over complying with the covid legislation.

The Scottish side first apologised on Sunday night, before releasing another statement on Monday.

"Reflecting on our statement to the fans last night we realise that we should have given a fuller apology.

"George Galloway was granted permission to attend our game against Dundee when Dumfries and Galloway was in tier one and fans were being allowed back into matches.

"We however accept that we should've readdressed the decision once the rules changed and should've informed Mr Galloway that he could no longer attend the match.

"We realise it was a total error of judgement and we should have been more considerate of our loyal supporters."

The Former Labour and Respect MP defended his attedance, writing on Twitter: "I live in D&G. My family have FIVE season tickets. I'm about to be a sponsor. I'm spreading the word about the club to millions of people."

Queen of the South lost the game 3-1 and remain bottom of the Scottish second tier.