Cumbria expected to see tougher restrictions as Covid tiers reviewed

Covid-19 tiers in England are being reviewed later with Cumbria expected to be hit by tougher restrictions.

It follows a sharp rise in the infection rate in the county, where it is feared the new variant of coronavirus could be behind increasing infection numbers.

Rapidly increasing cases means Cumbria could be placed in tier four on Thursday, meaning all non-essential shops would be forced to close.

Credit: PA

It comes after a member of the Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) said "decisive, early action" is needed to avoid a "catastrophe" in the new year.

Professor Andrew Hayward, of infectious diseases epidemiology at University College London, said widespread Tier 4 restrictions - or even higher - are likely to be needed as the country moves towards “near-lockdown”.

His comments come as the chief executive of NHS England said healthcare workers are "back in the eye of the storm" amid rising coronavirus cases in the UK.

What are the main rules if I'm in a Tier 3 area?

You must not meet socially indoors with anybody you do not live with or have a support bubble with. You can meet up to six people in some outdoor public places. Find out where you can do this here.

Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

People can go outdoors for unlimited exercise.

Credit: PA

What are the main rules if I'm in a Tier 4 area?

People must stay at home, similar to the March and November lockdowns, except for where you have a specific purpose, or a ‘reasonable excuse', such as buying food or medicine, or to collect any items from a click-and-collect service.

You can leave home to visit people in your support bubble, or to provide childcare for children aged 13 and under as part of a childcare bubble.

You can meet one other person from another household in a public, outdoor space. People can go outdoors for unlimited exercise.

The coronavirus tiers in England are reviewed every fortnight. The Health Secretary will confirm any changes to the tier system in the House of Commons on Thursday at around 3pm.

More on this as we get it.