Mountain rescue urge fell walkers to be prepared after call-outs double

Video report by Ryan Dollard.

Cumbria's Mountain Rescue Services have seen call-outs almost double over the festive period compared to this time last year.

There were two separate rescues on Christmas Day and volunteers are urging people not to go onto the fells unprepared or take on climbs beyond their skills, in the run up to New Year.

The teams are asking people to stick within their capabilities to limit their need to put their own lives on the line - not just due to the conditions, but also the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Warren, from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Service, told ITV Border: "We had a big problem in August, with a 50% increase in the number of call outs - over 100.

"In December we had 39 call outs compared with 26 same time last year, and we're in the middle of a pandemic. It is a bit of a worry."

Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Slattery from Cumbria Constabulary added his supportsaying: "All the team members have had to take additional Covid precautions this year and that has added to the burden of routine callouts.

There is always the potential for accidents on our fells and they can happen to anybody,but where callouts are avoidable through a lack of planning and preparation this just putsteam members and their loved ones at unnecessary risk.

"Venturing onto the fells at this time of year with limited daylight and extreme weather changes is a serious undertaking.

"Please adhere to the guidance on travel from Tier 3 and 4 areas and ensure that anyoutdoor activities are done well within the limits of your experience and equipment.”