The coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Wigtownshire have more than doubled in the last two days.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway say it includes the single biggest increase in cases seen in the area since the start of the pandemic.

The new variant of coronavirus has been identified as part of the outbreak - which has grown from 64 cases on Boxing Day to 142 - an increase of 78.

Mainland Scotland entered level 4 restrictions on Saturday - all non-essential retail is closed and people are being encouraged to stay at home.

Additional testing is now being put in place daily over the next week in Stranraer, from December 29 to January 4.

The health board is urging Wigtownshire residents to 'stay at home' as much as possible.

Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “At the current rate of spread, there is a very serious concern about how this will impact on services.

“In the days to come, a percentage of people among these newly diagnosed COVID cases will grow ill and the number of people needing hospitalisation is likely to increase – potentially impacting on our ability to provide help to those people who need it for any number of other non-COVID reasons – whether that’s heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, etc.

“It’s therefore vital that everyone follows the Level 4 directions and the FACTS guidance about use of face coverings, hand hygiene and physical distancing and social interaction.

“COVID does not just impact on those who develop the coronavirus, or who experience the worst of its symptoms – at this rate of increase, the effect of its rapid spread could be felt by anyone across the entire community.

“Real thought is required by everyone about what they can do to slow the spread. In particular, please be conscious of the threat posed at New Year, and consider the potential consequences both personally and community-wide."