Woman killed in A1 crash in the Borders

A woman has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry in the Scottish Borders.

Officers were called to the incident on Monday 28 December at around 9.30am on the A1 near Grantshouse.

One of the drivers, a 29-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

Sergeant Mark Banner, of the Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit, said: "Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this crash are ongoing.

"We would encourage anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation to contact police.

"If you were in the area at the time or have any potential dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, I would urge that you get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 0727 of 28 December."