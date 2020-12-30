The tightest coronavirus restrictions will come into force across Cumbria from tomorrow, following a sharp rise in Covid cases in parts of the county. The Tier 4 measures mean Cumbria will effectively be in lockdown, with non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms among the businesses that will be forced to close.

The changes in Cumbria follow a sharp rise in the infection rate in the county, where it is feared the new variant of coronavirus could be behind increasing infection numbers.

Three quarters of the country will be in Tier 3 or Tier 4 by Thursday morning. The move is part of the Government's attempt to control the spread of the disease. The Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) said "decisive, early action" is needed to avoid a "catastrophe" in the new year.

Matt Hancock made the announcement in the Commons that large parts of England would be moved into Tier 4 Credit: PA

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Mr Hancock said: "The NHS is under very significant pressure... and we can see the impact this is happening, the threat to life is real."

He added: "The new variant means that three quarters of the population are now going to be in Tier 4 and almost all of the country in Tiers 3 and 4.

"And I know that Tier 3 and 4 measures place a significant burden on people, and especially on businesses affected, but I am afraid it is absolutely necessary because of the number of cases that we’ve seen.

"But where we are still able to give places greater freedoms, we will continue to do so."

Areas that will be covered by the Tier 4 rules from tomorrow are:

Leicester City

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Birmingham and Black Country

Coventry

Solihull

Warwickshire

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Lancashire

Cheshire and Warrington

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Tees Valley

North East

Gloucestershire

Somerset council

Swindon

Bournemouth

Isle of Wight

New Forest

What are the main rules if I'm in a Tier 4 area?

People must stay at home, similar to the March and November lockdowns, except for where you have a specific purpose, or a ‘reasonable excuse', such as buying food or medicine, or to collect any items from a click-and-collect service.

You can leave home to visit people in your support bubble, or to provide childcare for children aged 13 and under as part of a childcare bubble.

You can meet one other person from another household in a public, outdoor space. People can go outdoors for unlimited exercise.