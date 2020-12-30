Covid: Cumbria to move into Tier 4 on New Year's Eve
The tightest coronavirus restrictions will come into force across Cumbria from tomorrow, following a sharp rise in Covid cases in parts of the county. The Tier 4 measures mean Cumbria will effectively be in lockdown, with non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms among the businesses that will be forced to close.
The changes in Cumbria follow a sharp rise in the infection rate in the county, where it is feared the new variant of coronavirus could be behind increasing infection numbers.
Three quarters of the country will be in Tier 3 or Tier 4 by Thursday morning. The move is part of the Government's attempt to control the spread of the disease. The Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) said "decisive, early action" is needed to avoid a "catastrophe" in the new year.
Addressing MPs in the Commons, Mr Hancock said: "The NHS is under very significant pressure... and we can see the impact this is happening, the threat to life is real."
He added: "The new variant means that three quarters of the population are now going to be in Tier 4 and almost all of the country in Tiers 3 and 4.
"And I know that Tier 3 and 4 measures place a significant burden on people, and especially on businesses affected, but I am afraid it is absolutely necessary because of the number of cases that we’ve seen.
"But where we are still able to give places greater freedoms, we will continue to do so."
Areas that will be covered by the Tier 4 rules from tomorrow are:
Leicester City
Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
Northamptonshire
Derby and Derbyshire
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Birmingham and Black Country
Coventry
Solihull
Warwickshire
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
Lancashire
Cheshire and Warrington
Cumbria
Greater Manchester
Tees Valley
North East
Gloucestershire
Somerset council
Swindon
Bournemouth
Isle of Wight
New Forest
What are the main rules if I'm in a Tier 4 area?
People must stay at home, similar to the March and November lockdowns, except for where you have a specific purpose, or a ‘reasonable excuse', such as buying food or medicine, or to collect any items from a click-and-collect service.
You can leave home to visit people in your support bubble, or to provide childcare for children aged 13 and under as part of a childcare bubble.
You can meet one other person from another household in a public, outdoor space. People can go outdoors for unlimited exercise.