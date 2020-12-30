Food Train reports busiest Christmas yet

Video report by Natasha Potts

A charity that delivers food to the elderly in the South of Scotland has had its busiest Christmas ever.

The Food Train, which started in Dumfries and Galloway twenty five years ago and now has branches all over Scotland, says demand for its services has never been higher due to older people being forced to isolate.

In the Borders, the charity trebled their customer numbers in the three weeks between March and April. This Christmas they've responded to double the number of requests they usually have at this time of year.

Volunteers for the charity say that this year it's about more than just food - it's about giving older people something to look forward to.

Rob Oliver, who helps deliver the groceries said, "We're delivering food for the elderly and the vulnerable. We're delivering bread, milk, cheese. Some of the elderly that we go to, some of them have very much been locked in since February or March of this year. And because we go and see them it makes their day."

Margaret Laverick, from Galashiels says she's come to rely heavily on the service. "I'm on my own I'm housebound I can't go out and what do you do no family here my friends are even all gone. Food Train comes along, wonderful. You get that wee bit of a blether. You don't want to keep them back from their work but a wee blether and you know it makes the day, it really helps. Apart from getting all the shopping."

Next year the charity hopes to expand their befriending service, and try to reach people who don't currently have access to the Food Train.