Region recognised in Queen's New Year Honours list 2021

This year, a number of people across Cumbria and southern Scotland have made the Queen's 2021 New Year's Honours List.

Charity volunteers are amongst those who have been recognised for their outstanding achievements. All are figures who have made a huge difference to their communities.

The following people from Cumbria and southern Scotland amongst those who have been recognised in the New Year Honours:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

John Michael Breon Margeson of Kirkby-in-Furness, for services to Mountain Rescue.Eric Bell Robson of Wasdale, for services to Tourism.

Isabella Farish or Castle Douglas, for services to the community in Dalbeattie and Kippford, Dumfries and Galloway.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ray Griffiths of Penrith, for services to Mountain Rescue.

Jacqueline Bell of Lochmaben, for services to education and to charity.

George McKenzie of Newton Stewart, for services to Maritime Safety in Scotland.

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Paul Birkby of Barrow-in-Furness, for services to the community in Barrow-in-Furness, during the Covid-19 response.

John Kane of Whitehaven, for services to people with Parkinson’s Disease in West Cumbria.

William Little of Carlisle, for services to the community in Baldwinhome, Cumbria.

Stuart Stokell of Brampton, for services to the community in Brampton, Cumbria.

Ann Hill of Dumfries, for voluntary and charitable services to the community in Dumfries and Galloway.

Myra Bell of Dumfries, for services to the economy in Dumfries during the Covid-19 Response.

Graham Watson of Thornhill, for services to the community in Moniaive and Glencairn, Dumfries and Galloway, during Covid-19.

Patricia Holt of Annan, for services to poetry.

Jessie Thomson of Wigtown, for services to the community in Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway.