'Sharp increase' in number of Borders Covid cases

There has been a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Borders over the past week.

In the 7 days from Tuesday 22 December, 190 new cases were recorded in the region.

Health bosses say this is in line with other parts of Scotland. However officials say the rate of growth is a real cause for concern as it will have a serious impact on other NHS services.

NHS Borders Medical Director, Dr Lynn McCallum, said: “We are seeing an increase in the number of people requiring medical attention due to Covid-19. There are currently 28 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 being cared for in the BGH, with a further eight people in Hay Lodge Hospital which remains closed to admissions.”

Dr Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health, said: “I am urging people not to break the rules and socialise over the new year weekend. There are now cases of the new variant strain of Covid-19 in the Borders as in other mainland boards; and this variant is highly transmissible which means it is easier to catch and easier to pass on. If you do not mix with people you cannot come into contact with the virus – it is as simple as that."

Local GP, Dr Kevin Buchan added: “Everyone has a role to play in protecting themselves from this virus by staying at home. Do it for yourself, your family, your friends; and to protect the services that you rely on across our communities and the people who are working tirelessly, round the clock, to deliver them.”