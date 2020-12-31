Crash involving multiple vehicles on A66

A stretch of one of the main roads leading into the Lake District is currently closed following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police were called just after 8am after reports of a collision on the A66, between Braithwaite and Bassenthwaite.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while recovery work is carried out and emergency services deal with the incident.

Police say there does not appear to be any serious injuries at this time.

More on this as we get it.