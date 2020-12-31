Horse dies and rider seriously injured after car crash on A6

A horse has died and its rider has been seriously injured after a crash involving a car in north Cumbria.

Emergency services were called at 2:50pm following the collision, on the A6 at Clifton, which involved a Land Rover.

The 20-year-old female rider was airlifted to James Cook hospital in Middlesbrough, with serious but stable injuries.

Her horse was put down by a vet who attended the scene.

The driver of the Landrover, a man in his 70’s from Penrith, was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Cumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. Anyone who seen the collision or the moments leading up to it and has yet to come forward is asked to contact Sergeant 1962 VICKERS or PC 2499 PATTERSON referencing incident 118 of 30 December 2020