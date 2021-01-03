Cumbrian hospital trust one of the first to role out Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

The hospital trust which serves patients across south Cumbria will be one of the first to roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust will start to deliver the jab to invited patients tomorrow.

The jab will be administered at a small number of hospitals for the first few days for surveillance purposes, before the bulk of supplies are sent to hundreds of GP-led services to be rolled out, according to NHS England.

Second doses of either vaccine will now take place within 12 weeks rather than the 21 days that was initially planned with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, following a change in guidance which aims to accelerate immunisation.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “The delivery of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine marks another first for the NHS, and a major milestone in humanity’s battle against coronavirus.”

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is easier to transport and store than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which needs cold storage of around -70C.