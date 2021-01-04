Icy conditions to continue in Cumbria and southern Scotland

A new warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow weather warning, which covers parts of Cumbria and the south of Scotland, is due to come into force at 4pm today and last until 11am tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has warned icy stretches likely to cause difficult travel conditions. Several accidents have happened on the roads today.

Cumbria Police have been warning people to take care whilst driving.

Hannah Jackson, Cumbria's Red Shepherdess posted about hazardous black ice on the roads.

