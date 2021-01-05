Two in hospital after 'serious' Borders crash

Police officers in the Scottish Borders are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road crash which took place last night.The incident took place around 7.40pm on the A7 north of the Synton junction, near Ashkirk. It involved a blue Volkswagen Polo.The driver and passenger of the car, both 17-year-old men, remain in hospital with serious injuries.Sergeant Mark Banner, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash to please come forward, whether you saw anything or may have potential dashcam footage which could assist our investigation.“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2969 of 4 January.”