Clifton woman who lost horse in A6 crash raises thousands for GNAAS

Video report by Kate Walby

A young horse rider injured in a crash at New Year who thought she might be spending the rest of her life in a wheelchair, is now raising money for the medics who helped her.

20-year-old Francesca Kennedy was riding her horse on the A6 near Penrith when she was involved in a collision with a land rover. The driver was unhurt and Francesca was looked after by the Great North Air Ambulance who attended the scene. Her horse Bart was badly injured and had to be put down at the scene.

She has been out of hospital for a week, and is out of hospital and recovering with family.

Francesca's focus now is to raise money for the team who helped her. She's set up a fund called Bart's legacy, which has already raised more than three thousand pounds.