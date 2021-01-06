Government will NOT call in west Cumbrian mine plans

The government says it will not call in plans for the proposed west Cumbrian mine, meaning the decision to approve made by Cumbria County Council remains the final decision.

Planning applications can be 'called in' by the Secretary of State, and the final decision whether to grant permission is decided by government. However, in this case Robert Jenrick, Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government decided to leave it in the hands of the County Council

In a letter, the Secretary of State stated that "he is content that it should be determined by the local planning authority.

"The policy makes it clear that the power to call in a case will only be used very selectively. The Government is committed to give more power to councils and communities to make their own decisions on planning issues, and believes planning decisions should be made at the local level wherever possible."

The decision was approved by Cumbria County Council last year.

West Cumbria Mining wants to extract coal from beneath the Irish Sea for the steel industry. If the project goes ahead, West Cumbria would be home to the first deep mine in 30 years.

In a statement the Council said, "The Secretary of State has the power to take over particular planning applications rather than letting the local planning authority decide, which is known as ‘call-in’. We have been informed that the Secretary of State has decided not to call in the decision on the planning application for West Cumbria Mine. This is a matter for the Secretary of State and therefore it would not be appropriate for us to comment on their decision.

The Council will now work with the developer to formalise the legal planning obligations, referred to as a section 106 Agreement. The Section 106 agreement will need to be finalised before the Council can formally give the development permission."

South Lakes MP Tim Farron told ITV Border, "The council should have said no but one of the reasons why the council didn't say no was because they knew the Government wasn't being supportive of them and they thought that they would lose on appeal if they did turn down the application.

"But in the end this was a huge opportunity for the Government to be able to look the younger generations - in fact all of us - in the eye and say we're taking climate change seriously. We know that the best thing to do when you're facing a climate catastrophe with fossil fuels is to keep them buried in the ground and they flunked that opportunity wildly. I'm bitterly disappointed with the decision."