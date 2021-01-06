With fears mental health with suffer as we all retreat into a winter lockdown, one local man says staying in touch with friends and relatives could save a life.

Kevin Knox saw his mental health deteriorate during the first lockdown in 2020, leading to extended periods of self-harming and an attempt to take his own life.

As he rebuilds and looks to the future, he asked us to share his story in the hope that others will see they aren't alone.

Help IS available.

If things are feeling really difficult for you, don't struggle alone.

NHS help is available, whether that’s face-to-face, over the phone or online – seek help if you need it.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help:

National helplines

Samaritans , 116 123 24-hour helpline offering emotional support for anyone feeling down, distressed or struggling to cope.

SHOUT Text Shout to 85258 Crisis text service for support with any mental health concern, 24/7

CALM Campaign Against Living Miserably 0800 58 58 58 Helpline for people struggling with mental health, 5pm – Midnight

Silverline 0800 470 80 90 Information, friendship and advice for older people, 24/7

Papyrus Hopeline 0800 068 4141 Young suicide prevention society, 9am-10pm Mon-Fri. 2-10pm Weekends

The Mix 0808 808 4994 Advice and support for under 25s, 4-11pm

Alcoholics Anonymous 0800 917 7650 A helpline for anyone struggling with their relationship with alcohol, 24/7

Narcotics Anonymous 0300 999 1212 Help and support for anyone struggling with drug abuse, 10am - midnight

NHS 24, 111 Provides access to health advice and information, 24/7

Childline, 0800 1111 A free, private and confidential service for anyone under 19 in the UK, 24/7

Southern Scotland