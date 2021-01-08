North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust is suspending most outpatient appointments from today.

As the number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 increases across the region, the "difficult decision" has been made to suspend clinics at the Cumberland Infirmary, West Cumberland Hospital and community sites from Friday the 8th of January 2021.

The Trust says urgent appointments will still go ahead and will be assessed on a case by case basis. The suspension will be in place for a period of two weeks and reviewed on a weekly basis.

In the meantime, the Trust will redeploy medical staff to the wards where extra support is required.

In the last week, we have seen a doubling of patients with COVID-19 being admitted into our hospitals and we are expecting this to increase in the coming weeks. Combined with the fact that many of our staff are having to self-isolate, this brings challenges in delivering our normal services. Dr Rod Harpin, Medical Director at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

In a statement, the Medical Director of the Trust said: "We realise this can be distressing for patients awaiting appointments; however, this decision has been made to prioritise the safety and healthcare needs of our patients. We will endeavour to restart all services as soon as it is safe to do so and will continue to share regular updates. We thank all of our patients for their cooperation at this time."

Advice for patients in the region:

The Trust is contacting all patients affected, so patients are not required to contact the Trust. If you have not been told your appointment has been cancelled, or you are invited to attend, please do so as this means your case will have been assessed and we would like to see you.

The Trust has strict infection prevention measures in place for your safety in the hospital, please wear a mask or face covering, available at the main entrances if you do not have one, use hand sanitisers on entry and exit, stick to the marked one way systems and stay 2m away from others.

Choose our services wisely – if you have been invited for an appointment, please attend. The NHS is still here for you, but please choose the service most appropriate for their need when they need to access medical help. This includes: