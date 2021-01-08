Dr Ajay: "Don't wait for the Covid vaccine, still get your winter flu jab"
"Do not wait", that's the message from ITV Border's resident GP, Dr Ajay for those considering not getting the winter flu jab while awaiting the coronavirus vaccine.
Two forms of the Covid-19 vaccine are now being distributed and administered in GP-led services across England. The third will arrive in the Spring.
Despite concern of receiving two vaccinations this winter, the NHS is still advising people who are particularly vulnerable, to get the annual jab.
The NHS website states the following people should consider getting the flu vaccine:
if you're at higher risk from coronavirus, you're also more at risk of problems from flu
if you get flu and coronavirus at the same time, research shows you're more likely to be seriously ill
it'll help to reduce pressure on the NHS and social care staff who may be dealing with coronavirus
If you've had COVID-19, it's safe to have the flu vaccine. It'll be effective at helping to prevent flu.
Who can have the flu vaccine?
The flu vaccine is given to people who:
are 50 and over (including those who'll be 50 by 31 March 2021)
have certain health conditions
are pregnant
are in long-stay residential care
receive a carer's allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick
live with someone on the NHS shielded patient list
frontline health or social care workers
On Friday 8 January, GPs welcomed the approval of a third coronavirus vaccine for the UK.
Created by US company Moderna, it works in a similar way to the Pfizer one. The UK has ordered an extra 10 million doses, taking the total order to 17 million, but supplies are not expected to arrive until spring.
