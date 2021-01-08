University students in Scotland asked not to return until end of February

Universities and colleges will not resume in-person teaching until at least the end of February, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The First Minister said: "I can confirm that the staggered return to term-time accommodation and studies for students, which had been planned for since the end of last term, will now be extended.

"For the vast majority of university students, learning and teaching will be online only until at least the end of February."

...That means if you're a student you should stay at home rather than travelling back to your campus or term-time accommodation. Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister said exceptions would be made for a very small number of cases where remote study is not possible - for example for a student nurse or a doctor on a practical placement.

Students who remained on campus will be fully supported by their institution.

The message to students at home is to stay put and should begin learning online over the next period."

She added the Government would keep the measures "under close and ongoing review".

The news comes after the First Minister announced that 1,530 people are currently in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. It exceeds the peak of April when we had 1,520 Covid patients in hospital at any one time.

According to the government the official R number for the UK is currently between 1.0 and 1.4.

All travellers to England and Scotland from international destinations will have to test negative for coronavirus before they can enter the country, it has been announced.