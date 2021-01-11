Carlisle man named 'Street Photographer of the Year'

A Cumbrian man’s eery photograph of a well-known street in the historic quarters of Carlisle has taken the top spot in an annual photography contest.

Matthew Turner's 'West Walls' - which depicts a dark street in the city's castle walls - won him Street Photographer of The Year, in the Professional category of the 2020 Monochrome Photography Awards. Turner was up against photographers from around the world.

His entry description reads: "While exploring the streets of my home city on this foggy November morning, I noticed this scene which caught my eye with the striking contrasts and detail of the stonework. The passing commuter added further interest and drama with a ghost-like silhouette in the distance."

Thrilled to find out that my image of West Walls in Carlisle has been acknowledged as the 1st Place Winner of Street Photographer of The Year in the Professional category of the 2020 Monochrome Photography Awards

