"Reform UK" announces Michelle Ballantyne MSP as its new Scottish leader

The Reform UK Party, formally known as The Brexit Party, has launched in Scotland and announced Michelle Ballantyne MSP as its leader.

The independent MSP for Southern Scotland will sit in the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood as a Reform UK Scotland member.

Speaking about the need for Reform UK in Scotland, Michelle Ballantyne said, “We are pro Scotland and pro the UK because we believe it is simply the best choice for the people of these islands."

Why, because it is the most successful union ever created. It has served us well for over 300 years and never so well as in the last few months as the combined power of the Union has brought us financial aid and the first and fastest vaccination programme in Europe. Michelle Ballatyne, MSP

Reflecting on the pandemic, Michelle Ballantyne said Scotland needs an "exit strategy, not just out of Covid but to recover from lockdowns".

The party says it will be standing candidates in the regional lists of the forthcoming Scottish Parliament elections and will decide its own policy platform and choose its own candidates through a national management board, drawn from Scottish supporters.