Credit: UHMBT

A COVID-19 vaccination hub has been set up at Westmorland General Hospital in South Lakeland.

The team say they were told on Friday of the imminent arrival of the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine and transformed the Langdale Ward in 48 hours ready for the first jabs to be administered.

Bosses at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT)say the Estates Team 'went above and beyond the call of duty' to ensure that everything was ready for the first vaccinations on Monday 11 January.

The former Langdale Ward - a general medical ward - was transformed into a hub with three separate bays; one for a waiting area, one for where the vaccinations are administered and one where people can sit and rest after they have had the vaccine.

Clive Cwaczko is an Electrical Tradesman for UHMBT who worked with his colleagues to get the hub up and running. Credit: UHMBT

Clive, who is a part of the Estates Team and was the first to be vaccinated, said: “We got the call to say the clinic needed to be set up for the Monday so I juggled personal commitments to make sure I could help. It was no problem – needs must.

"It will make a huge difference to everyone working on the front line and behind the scenes in the hospital."

Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive of UHMBT, said“Our teams will continue to work alongside our Bay Health and Care Partners and colleagues in primary care to vaccinate as many people as possible and help protect them against COVID-19.

"There has been a fantastic team effort throughout the pandemic and this is continuing with our vaccination programme. I’d like to thank everyone involved and urge anyone who is invited to have the vaccine to do so; it really will help us to save lives.”

A member of staff prepares a vaccine injection at the NHS mass vaccination centre in the grounds of Epsom Race Course in Surrey Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

People who are eligible to receive the vaccine will receive an invitation to book their appointment. For most people this will be a letter, either from their GP or the NHS.

This letter will include all the information people will need to book appointments, including their NHS number. Residents are asked not to contact the NHS to get an appointment until they have received this letter.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccines is available on the NHS.UK website.